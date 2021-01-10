The Daily Ardmoreite

William “Bill” P. Cox was born Dec. 10, 1952 to Elsie (Pender) and Alvin Cox in Cleveland. He passed from this life on Jan. 5, 2021 at the age of 68.

Bill was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School. On Feb. 17, 1973 Bill married the love of his life, Donna Nilson in Mentor, Ohio. Soon thereafter, he began his police officer training. Bill remained a police officer in Wickliffe, Ohio until his retirement after 22 years of service.

Bill was an honorable Christian with a deep love of family. He liked helping people in need as demonstrated with his service as a police officer and his dedication to the prayer group at the First Methodist Church in Ardmore, Okla. Bill had many interests that he liked to share and discuss with those around him which included his love of movies, watching westerns, reading, and watching football. Bill also liked to take occasional road trips to enjoy quality time with family. While he spent most of his life living in Northeast Ohio, he also lived in Sacramento, Calif., and Ardmore, Okla.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Elsie Cox.

He is survived by his wife Donna Cox; sons Brian Cox of Trenton, N.J. and Adam Cox and his wife Sarah of Saint Johns, Fla.; daughter-in-law Juliet Stewart; brother Art Cox and his wife Jeanette of Eastlake, Ohio; sister Terry Lewis and her husband Ron of Davenport, Fla.; grandchildren Erica and Emily Cox; nieces and nephews Ryan, Eric, Heather, Tara, Sherman, Cheryl, Ruth, Johnny Moe, James, and Callie; sister-in-laws Rochelle Harris and Felicia Amos; and brother-in-law Dean Nilson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore with Rev. David Daniel officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.