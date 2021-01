Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Dorthy Finley, 85, passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Services are pending. (Craddock)

Healdton

Webster "Cockie" Robison, age 88, of Healdton, Retired Truck Driver/Mechanic, passed away Jan. 9, 2021. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Home Chapel of Healdton. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Sulphur

Carl Warren Hood, 81, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Crossway First Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)