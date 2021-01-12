The Daily Ardmoreite

The family of Edward Earl "Shorty" Wrenn, 88, held a private service Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in the Centennial Chapel of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

A time to visit and pay final respects to Shorty was on Thursday through Friday evening.

The son of the late Daniel Wrenn and Dora Gunns Douglass, Edward was born Jan. 14, 1932 and went to be with is Lord and Savior Jan. 1, 2021.

Shorty worked for the McCulloh Motor Company as a mechanic for 40 years before he retired.

Leaving to cherish his memories are a host of relatives.

Cremation-With-Care provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.