The Daily Ardmoreite

Due to the Covid pandemic, private family services for George Mike McComber, 93, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating.

Mike was born Aug. 15, 1927 at Deese, Okla., the son of the late George William and Myrtle Ingram McComber. He passed away Jan. 9, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

A graduate of Plainview High School, Mike joined the United States Army in 1946 and served honorably until his discharge in 1947. He married Velda Gary Sept. 3, 1948 in North Little Rock, Ark.

Mike served Carter County as its Treasurer for over 20 years before he retired. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 65; served on the boards of the Salvation Army, Cancer Society, and Big Five Community Services and served as their chairman. He was member of First Baptist Church, the United Commercial Travelers and AARP. Mike lived his life in service, with kindness, integrity and love. His ready smile, clear voice and example of a life well lived will continue in the hearts of those who knew him.

Mike is survived by his wife of 72 years Velda; son Douglas McComber and wife Karen; daughters, Belinda Fields and husband Bill; Teresa Langdon and husband David; Janette Ramsay and husband Roger; and Annette Turner and husband Donnie; his sister Eveline Seedig and husband Troy; grandchildren, Allan Ramsay and wife April; Becky Ramsay, Kimberly Pringle and husband Travis, Brooke Coberly and husband Jonathan, Lisa Dickson and husband Jonathan, and his great-grandchildren, Addison and Breckyn Pringle; Steven and Ethan Coberly; Michael and Jordan Ramsay; Riley, Trinton and Abigail Dickson; Caden and Braelynne Sloan and Willow Ramsay. He was preceded in death by his grandson Aaron Fields and four brothers and their spouses.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Big Five Community Services, 201 A. Street SW Ardmore, Ok. 73401 or 1502 North First Ave. Durant, OK 74701.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where condolences may be left for the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.