The Daily Ardmoreite

On Sunday Jan. 3, 2021, Georgia Vandagriff, loving wife and mother, passed away due to complications from Alzheimer’s at age 73.

Georgia was born Marcia Baldwin on July 25th, 1947 in Tampa, Fla. She graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa and married David Rosenblatt with whom she had two sons, David Rosenblatt Jr and William Rosenblatt.

After brief stints as a go-go dancer and professional water skier, she joined the Army in 1969 and served as a Personnel Specialist in Landstuhl, Germany. While in the Army, she earned the nickname Georgie because of her cropped haircut. The nickname stuck (with a slight modification) and she was forever after known as Georgia. While serving in the military, Georgia had her third child, a daughter named Dana.

Moving to landlocked Ardmore, Okla., was quite the shock to her beach-loving system, but she grew to love small town life.

She worked at Uniroyal for 18 years, where she met Tim Vandagriff, the quiet electrician. After many years of bowling leagues, concerts and trips to Six Flags, they married March 26, 1983. Georgia left Uniroyal in 1990. She received her paralegal degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1992, and she used that degree to volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Carter County for many years. She also worked as a substitute teacher and at 1-800-Flowers. Georgia always gravitated toward jobs where she could be helpful.

In her later years, she volunteered for the Southern Oklahoma Blood Institute and the A2A Marathon. She was a member of the OHCE, Dixon group and the Quilt Guild.

Tim was devoted to running and Georgia spent much of her time helping him prepare, listening to stories of his runs (runners tell lots of stories) and cheering him on from the sidelines as well as volunteering at several of his marathons including Houston and Boston.

Georgia was passionate about crafts and Tim spent much of his time helping her organize her projects, plan events and even working the table at the Annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

They were each other’s biggest fan.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marjorie Baldwin and her son Billy Rosenblatt. She is survived by her husband Tim, her son David, his wife and four children, and me, her devoted daughter Dana.

She is also survived by her father-in-law, Clenton Vandagriff, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and David VanDermeer, her niece Stacy Robinson and her husband Scott Robinson and their children, Grace, Brady and Molly and her niece Cindy Holcomb and her husband Mike Holcomb.

There was a rosary at Craddock Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11th. The service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12th.

While Georgia loved flowers (particularly daisies), she would be honored if donations were made in her name at CASA.

http://www.casasok.org/donate.html