Ina Ruth Mize, age 79, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, in Ardmore, Okla. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest with Pastor David Gardner officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Ina was born on Nov. 6, 1941, to Biggs Lionel McClennahan and Artie Lorraine Bettes, in Deese, Okla. She went onto attend and graduate from Rexroat School. She married Jessie Lee “Sonny” Mize on June 14, 1959. Ina did private childcare in her home for many years touching the lives of many children. Ina collected bells and attended Freewill Baptist Church in Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jessie Mize, and granddaughter Brandi Mize, one sister, Lois Jean Gardner.

Ina is survived by three sons, Kenneth Mize, and wife, Donna Rae, of Wilson, Okla., Ricky Mize, of Ardmore, Okla., and Brad Mize, and wife, Brenda, of Springer, Okla., four grandchildren, Kenna Johnson, Kerri Brown, Brad “BJ” Mize Jr., and Brett Mize, seven great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Finis Lionel McClennahan, and wife, Beverly, and Rhoton Basil McClennahan, and wife, Sade.

Pallbearers will be; Brad Mize, Jr., Brett Mize, Brandon Webb, Kevin Faulkner, Archie O’Dell and Nubbin McClennahan.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

