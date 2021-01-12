The Daily Ardmoreite

RINGLING— Mr. Lester Lee "Bubba" McCauley, of Ringling, departed this life on Jan. 9, 2021 at his residence in Ringling at the age of 88 years, 9 months, and 29 days. Funeral Services with Military Honors are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery Pavilion in Ringling with Lafon Glenn officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Bubba was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom McCauley and Nellie Jo (Bryant) McCauley in Ringling.

Mr. McCauley was raised in Ringling and lived most of his life there and graduated from Ringling High School. After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country in the Korean War. Bubba married Ms. Lois Ann (Clark) on Aug. 3, 1956 at Gainesville, Texas. Together they made their home in Ringling where they would raise their children. Bub attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and later at Okmulgee Tech where he studied Diesel Mechanics and Blueprint Reading. He was employed for the Boiler Makers Association where he built Sky Scrapers in Baton Rouge, La., and was primarily known for being a Car Dealer. He owned and operated Ringling Auto Sales for many years. He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Ringling.

Bub is preceded in death by parents, son, Mike McCauley in 1975, sister, Rebecca "Butch" Bryant, and brother, Tommy J.A. "Red" McCauley.

He is survived his wife Lois Ann (Clark) McCauley of the home; daughter, LeeAnn McCauley of Ringling; Nephew, Tommy Bryant and his wife Kathy of Ringling; niece, Glenda Cusher and husband John of Oklahoma City; sister in law, Boon McCauley of Ringling. Numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and a host of friends.

Casket bearers are Craig Bryant, Scott Skinner, Charlie Burks, Ernest Marshall, Case Tolliver, Easton Tolliver and Dale Riley.

Photos and condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.