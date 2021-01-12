The Daily Ardmoreite

Terry James Riddle, 74, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Jan. 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Due to Covid, there will be no formal visitation schedule however family and friends are welcome to visit Terry between the hours of 9 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, and 9 to 12 Jan. 14 at Wooster Funeral Home, Elmore City. Terry’s service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Elmore City at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 followed by Graveside service in Elmore City. To help slow the spread of Covid the family ask guest wear mask and practice social distancing while inside the Church.

Terry was born on July 9th, 1946 to Odis Lee and Sallie Pearl Riddle of Odell, Texas. He is proceeded in death by his parents Odis and Sallie Pearl Riddle. Brother Delbert Lee Riddle and three sisters, Helen Pearl Casey, Amaryllis Kendrick Farr Lewis, and Eva Letha Bingman, survived by a brother, Bill Riddle of Ringling.

Terry is survived by his wife Sharon Gail Riddle, daughter Shanna Kay Riddle, son Troy Dee Riddle and wife Mendy Riddle all of Foster, Okla. Grandchildren: Makayla Riddle Perry, husband Blake Perry, and Emmy Kayte Riddle all of Foster, three great-grandchildren Baylin Perry, Briggs Perry, and Breece Perry all of Foster.

Terry graduated high school from Chillicothe, Texas in 1964 and attended Midwestern State University.

Terry was a horseman, rodeo cowboy, horse trainer, cattleman and rancher. Terry was a lifetime member of the National Cutting Horse Association inducted into the riders and members Hall of Fame. He served as NCHA Vice-President and NCHA Chairman on the cattle Committee for numerous years. Terry served on the Board of Directors of Landmark Bank for years he was also a member Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association. Involved with Horseman for Christ for Several Years. Terry was a loving husband for 55 years, father, grandfather, great grandfather, an advisor on ranching, finances, and life, a loving friend to many. A member of Elmore City Baptist Church, Elmore City, and accepted Christ as an adult cowboy in 1999.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Horseman for Christ, Wichita Falls, Texas. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.woosterfuneralhomes.com.