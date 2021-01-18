Our view: Best of the Best kicks off Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

To be the best you have to beat the best. This year’s Ardmoreite Best of the Best competition will add another layer to the already fierce competition we are honored to witness on an annual basis.

Early Tuesday morning, nomination ballots will be delivered to subscribers and in-store dealers only, but unlike previous years, additional ballots will not be made available for sale out of our offices. Additional ballots will be delivered throughout the nomination period which ends on Jan. 31.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the worsening developments in Carter County, our offices will remain closed to the public for the time being.

However, digital ballots will return on Wednesday at https://www.ardmoreite.com/contest where nominations can be made daily.

The top three nominees from each category will then be named finalist when voting begins on Feb. 14.

The Best of the Best is more than just a popularity contest. It’s a point of pride for businesses and individuals nominated as much as it is for their loyal customers.

We all have our favorite restaurants, shopping destinations and service providers, and a lot of them have had a tough go during this pandemic.

To paraphrase Joe Esposito, they're the best around and nothing is ever going to keep them down. Starting Tuesday, we all have a chance to prove that. But more importantly, we have a chance to show them just how much their presence and continued support means to the community.

As always, wear your mask and maintain social distancing.