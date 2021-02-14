OUR VIEW: Don't miss a beat during winter weather

The Daily Ardmoreite

There is a lot to prepare for ahead of the biggest winter storm southern Oklahoma has seen in a long time. Some things are obvious and other things may be overlooked.

Hopefully you have already checked that vehicles, homes, businesses, pets and neighbors are ready for the wintery weather. Many people are rightfully expecting travel to become hazardous and have made plans to stay off the roads as temperatures continue to drop dangerously low.

Because of these expected hazards in coming days, deliveries to your home or business will also likely be impacted — including newspaper deliveries. Keeping our readers informed is among our top priorities and so is the safety of our delivery drivers.

Thankfully every customer with a print delivery subscription automatically receives unlimited digital access to The Ardmoreite online. Subscribers can visit https://account.ardmoreite.com and activate their online account to view current news, archives and photo galleries without limits and without missing a beat.

Print subscribers with a linked digital account can also view the 30 most recent editions of The Ardmoreite in full by visiting ardmoreite.com and clicking on “E-Edition” along the top of the page. Select pages or entire editions can also be downloaded and viewed on a variety of electronic devices.

Our print subscribers understand there is something to be said about sitting back with a folded newspaper to do some reading and we enjoy providing that opportunity to our community. Hopefully the benefits of digital products become more apparent as a historic winter storm bears down on our region.

New subscribers can take advantage of special offers and receive unlimited digital access for just a few cents per day by visiting https://ardmoreite.com/subscriberguide/.

The winter weather expected for the next few days will be dangerous. Please use extreme caution until temperatures rise.