GUEST COLUMN: Diversity of news sources are the foundations of freedom

The Daily Ardmoreite

I am writing to tell you how much I appreciate the Daily Ardmoreite taking a more balanced approach to editorial content. Many local residents, both Republicans and Democrats, are truly conservative. We believe in the American democratic process and the integrity of our American system of justice. True conservatives reject the propaganda that led to the January 6 insurrection.

Some news outlets and even elected officials continue to promote the big lie that there was widespread fraud in the presidential election. That lie continues to embolden radical white supremacists who threaten our peace, our government officials and our chance of building a brighter future together.

That big lie has been used as an excuse to attack everything our new president does. It is also being used as an excuse by Republicans in many states to pass expansive voter suppression laws. Patriotic Americans are appalled by this anti-democratic movement.

A free press is essential to inform the public and air a wide variety of viewpoints. For far too long, those in power have instilled doubt in this essential American institution. Trump was fond of saying the press is the enemy of the people.

However, the propaganda spread by Trump and his allies is responsible for the fact that 2021 was the first time in the history of the United States we did not have a peaceful transfer of power.

Thank you for representing the views of all of us, not just the views of those who claim they speak for everyone.

— Tony Choate has lived in the Ardmore area for more than 50 years. He earned his master's degree in political science from Purdue University after earning a bachelor's degree in legal studies from East Central University. He worked for several years as an adjunct instructor for Murray State College, teaching courses in American history and American government and politics.