OUR VIEW: All Star Preps event returns to Ardmore

The Daily Ardmoreite

On Tuesday, May 25, The Ardmoreite’s All Star Best of the Arbuckles Preps event returns to the Ardmore Convention Center.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. as we award thousands of dollars in scholarships and even a new car to area students and student-athletes.

On May 25, our annual event returns to an in-person, albeit scaled down event.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, guest and honorees will be encouraged to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing.

Recognizing southern Oklahoma’s top students and its best student-athletes would not be possible in this manner without the continued support of sponsors Patriot Auto, The Chickasaw Nation, Citizens Bank, Todd's Lake Service, Sparklight, Hunter SuperTechs, Storts Dental, Allied Services, First National Bank, Gerkin Orthodontics and Ink’d. Our ongoing efforts are also supported by our subscribers, to which we continue to remain thankful.

Awards will be presented to the Outstanding Player of the Year in each sport, as well as Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, and and Male and Female Coach of the Year. Best of The Arbuckles Preps athletes are invited to attend for free and the event is open to family, friends and the general public. Due to COVID-19, this year's event will have limited capacity.

General admission tickets may be purchased for $40 at http://www.gatehouselive.com/expos/digital/ardmore/. General admission ticket includes dinner and the awards ceremony, and seating is first come, first served.

Best of The Arbuckles Preps athletes are required to redeem your free ticket using the promo code ALLSTAR. All honorees MUST register to confirm their attendance at the event. The deadline for honoree registration and general admission ticket purchases is Monday, May 17 unless the event sells out first. Electronic tickets will be sent to the email address you use in the checkout process for each attendee. For questions, contact Becky Lynn blynn@localiq.com or 580-221-4423.