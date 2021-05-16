Guest column: Building Tomorrow Together is more than a campaign slogan

The Daily Ardmoreite

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a City Commissioner. Being sworn into office on May 3rd was an experience like no other. My mother and wife stood with me, one holding each end of the Bible upon which I would rest my hand and recite the oath. I did not just repeat the words I heard Judge Carson speak, but felt every word that was uttered. For a kid who grew up in a rough neighborhood, this event was a testimony that anything is possible.

That oath of office ceremony marked the culmination of the election campaign and a transition to serving as your commissioner.

Communication is essential to effective public service. Therefore, my team organized a Meet & Greet at Garry Raymond's Gladiators Boxing Gym Monday, May 10, with complimentary food served by ScratchDat Food Truck.

A number of people shared their ideas on how we can work together to make our city a better place to live, work and raise our families.

Some of those ideas came in the form of surveys, while others came during one-on-one conversations with many of those in attendance. I had the chance to meet many people for the first time. Others I knew, and this event helped us learn more about our shared desire to address community concerns, including economic development, infrastructure, public safety, housing and public health.

A meeting of the Chamber of Commerce only days later presented new opportunities to consider for improving public health in our community. Representatives of the Blue Zones Project would like to partner with citizens of Ardmore to incorporate a system that will lead to a healthier community.

Representatives from Blue Zones Project spoke of the success they have experienced in similar cities with projects addressing street and park design, public policy, personal responsibility, and a sense of responsibility to family and community.

As a new member of the Ardmore City Commission, there is much to learn and much to do. Among my most important tasks is building relationships with the people of Ardmore who are working to make this a better place to live.

Building Tomorrow Together is more than a campaign slogan, it is my approach to my new job.

I am planning to hold the first Northeast (WARD 2) Town Hall Meeting next month at the HFV Wilson Community Center. Feel free to contact me at: (580) 221-2529