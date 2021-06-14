LTE: Legislature needs to reassess approach to healthcare

The Daily Ardmoreite

Kudos to the Oklahoma Supreme Court for overruling Governor Stitt’s effort to turn our health care over to the ‘for profit’ insurance companies. This is a typical conservative supply side effort to appease the big lobby group that contribute to conservatives mostly. When a profit motive is installed, any downturn in profits will cause a limit of treatments and an increase in the co-pays for those that depend on Medicare for their health treatments. But, these conservative actions will eventually lead us into a universal health care system as most advanced nations have taken up and not one has ever repealed that action. The conservatives seem to be unable or incapable of seeing the consequences of these actions that cause a hardship on the large portion of our citizens.

Tom Sloan