LTE: Area cemeteries need more attention

Those who are supposed to be taking care of Clearview Cemetery don’t seem to be doing their job.

On Sunday, May 30 several veterans, scouts, and volunteers met to place flags on the veterans graves. It was sad to see the head stones falling over. Also the graves were sunken in and full of water. The grass was not mowed either. We have done this the past two memorial days and nothing has changed.

It is sad for those who have loved ones buried there.

I hope this situation is resolved and next year it will be 100% better.

And also that all cemeteries receive the care they should.

Glenn Anderson