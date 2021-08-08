LTE: Thank you Ardmore

The Daily Ardmoreite

On Friday July 16, 2021, Asphalt Express was struck with an unforeseeable tragedy that took the life of a great man. On behalf of every Asphalt Express employee, our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Fortune/Flanagan family for their unimaginable loss. Everyone at Asphalt Express would like to thank all of the first responders and agencies that responded for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism shown that day. You all are truly heroes. We would also like to thank Allstate Pest Control for opening your office to our evacuated employees and their families and Bingo Carwash for allowing us to use your facilities as a staging area. We cannot begin to list all of the agencies that helped, but to name a few: Ardmore Fire Department, Valero Fire Department, SOAS, Johnston County EMS, Ardmore Police Department along with Therapy K-9 Rip, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ardmore & Carter County Emergency Management, Red Cross, and many more. We are extremely grateful for you all. Last, thank you to Dillon Environmental for their prompt response and thorough clean up job. We are truly blessed to be a part of such an outstanding community that shines in the darkest of times. Again, thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped during this trying time. We deeply appreciate the continual support we have received. We ask that everyone keep the Fortune/Flanagan family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

Roy Davis

Asphalt Express owner