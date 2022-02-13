Legitimate political discourse – use it or lose democracy

The Daily Ardmoreite

Use it or lose it has become a cliché because it is true in so many areas of our lives from physical fitness to that second language we may have learned in school.

As a nation, it seems we may be in danger of losing our democracy from a lack of use. While low rates of voter turnout are troubling, low turnout may well be a symptom of a more serious issue.

Civil discussion of different viewpoints on important political issues has virtually disappeared. Political discourse should help us iron out problems by debating serious issues based on democratic ideals and basic Constitutional principles. Sadly, that type of political discourse is far too rare today.

Many elected officials avoid true political discourse because it easier, and more effective, for them to shout slogans like a fan a football game.

However, this week, the Republican National Committee unintentionally sparked the difficult political discussion most Republican Party leaders have been desperately trying to avoid.

The RNC censured Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their role in investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Ironically, while the document accused the two of “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” the Censure itself persecutes Cheney and Kinzinger for engaging in legitimate political discourse.

Most Republicans in leadership positions have purposely avoided any discussion about the attack on the Capitol that resulted from the “stop the steal” rally.

Pressed on the matter at his weekly news conference because of the censure, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell disagreed with the way the RNC characterized the events of January 6.

“We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” McConnell said.

While that statement is consistent with what McConnell has said previously, trying to reconcile that with what he said later in that same news conference is difficult at best.

When asked about the decision to censure Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, McConnel said, “The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority.”

While his statement acknowledges that the majority of the party disagrees with McConnell’s position that January 6 “was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election.”

Nevertheless, he has avoided his responsibility to engage in legitimate political discourse about the January 6 insurrection.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel argued that the censure resolution did not include those who committed violence.

Even had that limitation been included in the resolution, legitimate political discourse requires that we acknowledge that the January 6 protest itself focused on getting members of Congress to vote against certifying the election of Joe Biden.

Legitimate political discourse requires an explanation from each of the 147 Republican members of Congress who gave in to that demand by voting against certification after the violent attack.

Legitimate political discourse requires acknowledging that rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election is a rejection of the Constitution, which gives our judicial branch the final say in who wins or loses elections.

Legitimate political discourse would include proposing an alternative form of government rather than refusing to follow our current Constitution.

Legitimate political discourse would include the fact that the events of January 6 seriously damaged our democracy.

The Center for Systemic Peace uses extensive data going back to 1800 to rank nations on a scale from +10, which indicates full democracy, to -10, which represents full autocracy.

In 2015, the United States was ranked +10. A series of events, culminating with the January 6 insurrection, caused our score to drop to +5, an indicator we are at serious risk of losing our democracy.

During sentencing of Mark Leffingwell for punching two officers during the January 6 insurrection, D.C. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson made it clear that neither the violence, nor the rhetoric that fueled it, qualify as legitimate political discourse.

Instead, speaking to the defendant she referenced “the heated rhetoric that got you riled up and brought you to Washington D.C.”

"The lie that the election was stolen and illegitimate is still being perpetrated,” she said, “…and worse, it's become heresy for a member of the former president's party to say otherwise."

Judge Berman added to legitimate political discourse by stating that “cancelling out the votes of other people with a show of force is the opposite of what America stands for.”

Legitimate political discourse like that could help us all remember what America really stands for.