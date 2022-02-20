Guest column: Squeaky wheels and the Great Middle of America

The Daily Ardmoreite

While most of us have heard the old saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” that saying applies to politics in a very unusual way.

An armchair mechanic, or even someone who has met an armchair mechanic, understands that you put grease on a squeaky wheel to keep it quiet.

However, political squeaky wheels thrive on political “grease,” which comes in the form of attention and money that amplify the squeak.

These days, squeaky political wheels from the January 6 insurrection, to trucker protests, to advocates of a Russian invasion seem to be getting more and more of that grease these days.

There is little doubt the Republican National Committee was hoping for attention and money when they recently announced the Censure of Republican representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Using the phrase “legitimate political discourse” to describe the events of January 6 has brought some criticism, but it has also brought money and attention.

Nevertheless, the RNC statement trying to make it sound like a bunch of good ol’ boys were just sitting around talking politics on January 6 is simply ridiculous to us folks in the “Great Middle of America.”

Marc Racicot, who was chair of the RNC twenty years ago, referred to the “Great Middle of America” in a letter he sent to current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel regarding the resolution.

That letter stated in part, “I believe you, and the members of the Committee, have substantially underestimated the Great Middle of America and what’s happening with all those good and decent people from sea to shining sea.

“Made up of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, the Great Middle is in the process of organizing itself with a higher goal. Quietly but surely, not by express agreement or party affiliation, but by standards of decency, honor and faithfulness to the best interests of the Republic.”

Those of us in the “Great Middle of America” understand that trying to overturn an election by storming the Capitol is simmply not the American way.

However, politicians and activists seem to be intent on amplifying the squeaky, annoying, fingernails on the chalkboard noises made by what would have once been seen as radical right wing groups.

One example is the fact that some squeaky wheels are defending Russia as it threatens to start a war with Ukraine, while attacking President Biden and Senate Republicans who oppose the Russian invasion.

This includes Republican Congressional candidates such as Anthony Sabatini, and Republican Senate candidates Adam Laxalt, and J.D. Vance, as well as Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson

“We as elected officials in the United States should be saying, how does this affect America and most importantly the middle class?" Sabatini said. "There’s really nothing to be gained here and only things to lose."

Folks in the “Great Middle of America” understand the close relationship and integral role Russia played in forming the United Soviet Socialist Republic, with the express purpose of preparing for war with the United States.To make it clear, what we have to gain is saving a democratic country from becoming part of a Russian regime intent on challenging the U.S for political, military, and economic power.

Those of us in the “Great Middle of America” do not support socialist authoritarian governments such as Russia, because we realize that supporting Russia could result in the loss of our very freedom.

Nevertheless, politicians and entertainment figures posing as political commentators continue to defend the actions of Vladimir Putin, while attacking President Biden and Republican senators who oppose a Russian invasion.

Another example of pouring political grease onto a squeaky political wheel is the money and attention that has flowed to the Canadian trucker protests.

Even though the protest was opposed by a majority of truckers, massive attention helped funnel millions of dollars of donations into the protest, including funding from conspiracy theorists, racist groups, radical organizations, supporters of the former U.S. president, and other individuals in America.

Some supporters may approve of trucker protest tactics which included continually blasting the airhorns of trucks, driving through town harassing local residents, and authorizing ‘peace officers’ to detain people.

However, many of us are alarmed at these tactics and appalled by reports that some of these so-called ‘peace officers’ even tried to arrest actual Ottawa Police officers.

As the squeaky wheels become louder, the “Great Middle of America” is beginning to understand that greasy politicians are behind much of the noise.

If those politicians will stop amplifying squeaky political wheels, maybe the “Great Middle of America” will be able to speak with one another and work together to build a more perfect union.