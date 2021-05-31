Salute to Nurses nominees

The Daily Ardmoreite

Jennifer Stoker

Workplace: Southeastern Oklahoma Family Services

Nomination: "She goes above and beyond to care for anyone. Worked hard to put herself through school."

Amy Cohee

College: Langston University

Nomination: "Amy Cohee Mother of 3, attended RN school through The first class of Langston University that was held in Ardmore Ok, through University Center of Southern Oklahoma she is the class of 2020. She received the best nurse award through Mercy in Ardmore Ok. While training and attending clinical. As one of the most supportive and energetic person in the class and her care and concern for her patients well being, she has overcome many obstacles and she still strives to move forward with her faith in God."

Donald Ward, Jr.

Workplace: Mercy Hospital

Position: RN

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "Donald is passionate about job. He goes above and beyond for his patients. He makes a great ICU RN."

Becky Burton

Workplace: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Position: RN

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "She gives the most amazing shots. She is so kind to everyone she helps. She works at the Carter County Health Department. Thank You, Becky!! You're the Best!!"

Layne Cottrell

Workplace: Arbuckle Memorial Hospital

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "Layne’s strive to help others is like no other in and outside work. She’s passionate enough to give patients the best care possible even in the most stressful situations."

Debbie Lamb

Workplace: Mercy Hospital

Nomination: "She is dedicated and caring and has been working at Mercy Hospital almost 30 years. You will never find a more knowledgeable and caring Nurse.

Callie Wright Newman

Workplace: Oklahoma Veterans Center - Ardmore

Nomination: "Callie goes above and beyond to make sure the patients are comfortable. She has a heart of gold and loves her job."

Lisa Teafatiller

Workplace: Mercy Hyperbaric and Wound Care

Position: RN

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "She is hands down the most compassionate and loyal nurse. She works hard to make sure not only the patients but also her coworkers are taken care of. She strives for excellence in everything she does. She puts everyone’s needs in front of her own and wears the Mercy logo proud. She is never to busy to teach or guide and always tries to make everyone smile. She wears so many hats and she wears them well with a smile daily."

JoAnna Tipton

Workplace: Cross Timbers Hospice

Nomination: "Joanna has been a nurse for 20+ years. She goes above and beyond for patients and her coworkers. No matter the time, situation or task at hand she works tirelessly asking for nothing in return. She has a heart of gold and is compassionate about her job."

Dedra Glover

Workplace: Mercy Hyperbaric and Wound Care

Position: RN

College: East Central Univ.

Nomination: "Dedra is a very caring and compassionate nurse. She goes above and beyond for her patients always making sure they are comfortable and greeted with a smile and gentle touch making sure their needs are met when they are in her care."

Jessica Pittman

Workplace: Mercy Hospital

Position: RN

Nomination: "Jessica always cares for patients before and after delivery. She is very informative and has a heart of gold. Jessica has worked in OB for many years and the experience she has shows!"

Jordan Alexander

Workplace: Good Shepherd Community Clinic

Position: LPN

Nomination: "Jordan is a mother of two while also working full time. She is a hard worker and will go out of her way to help not only her patients,but also her co-workers. She is a blessing to many."

Christie Burns

Workplace: Murray State College

Position: Nursing Instructor

College: Maryville University

Nomination: "Christie is one amazing lady. She earned her LPN and RN all while working full time and running a success photography business. She is currently the Nursing Instructor at Murray State College and is working towards becoming a Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She is the definition of never give up. Christie is a phenomenal mom and a precious friend. She deserves to be celebrated!!"

Angie Roberts

Workplace: Mercy Hospital - Healdton

Position: RN

Nomination: "Angie is employed at the Mercy Hospital Healdton. She is the most caring person I know. She is not only a full time RN but she takes care of our mama and is raising her granddaughter."

Jan Shores

Workplace: Mercy Hospital

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "She is a true patient advocate. Goes above and beyond to make sure that patients needs and safety are top priority. The hands and feet of Jesus."

Shawna Stinson

Workplace: Cross Timbers Hospice

Position: RN

College: Murray State College

Nomination: "Her empathy as a dedicated hospice nurse places her at the pinnacle of the industry. She is dedicated to Cross Timbers Hospice and certainly enriches all whom she comes in contact with. Patients and their families believe Shawna was sent from above and refer to her as an angel. She demonstrates great faith in her God given talents."

Tamika Ward

Workplace: Mercy Hospital

Position: RN

Nomination: "Tamika Ward is a Registered nurse that is very caring and very dedicated to her patients, she goes above and beyond for patient care, Tamika has been in the nursing field for over 10 plus years. Tamika mentors and influences future nursing students, and because of this she is well deserving of this opportunity."

Lacy Westfall

Workplace: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Position: RN

Nomination: "Lacy lives in Marietta with her husband Jeremy and their two beautiful daughters she is a currently working for the OHD"

Lacy Phillips

Workplace: Plainview Public Schools

Nomination: "She’s a wife, a mom of 3 very active children, and a surrogate mom to hundreds of children Pre-K - 12th grade, along with all our faculty and staff. She has worked 24/7 during this most unusual year to help keep us in-person learning. She’s fielded phone calls, e-mails, and text messages all hours of the day and night to help ease fears of the unknown COVID. Somehow through all this she managed to keep a smile on her face. Thank you Nurse Lacy!!"