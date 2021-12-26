Reflections on holidays past

The holiday season isn’t merry and bright for everyone. In fact, for many, it is a time of stress, hardship, and grief. For many years, I have spent the holidays in that space myself.

About five years ago, I picked up a gig to make a little extra holiday money. For someone who has never been particularly filled with the ‘holiday spirit,’ it was a bit of a surprise for many of my friends and family to see me decked out...in a Santa suit.

The first year, I walked Walmart, talking to kids, adults and posing for pictures. Having grown up in Ardmore, and working in nonprofits and community programs, it wasn’t unusual to see families I knew. Sometimes even parents were caught off guard when Santa called their kids by their name, or knew what kind of toys and games they liked. One mom later told me her kids quizzed her -- “How long have you known Santa, mom? Was it before I was born? Did you and him grow up together?”

That same thing happened with a different mom just yesterday. Her boys talked Santa’s ear off—and of course promised to be good. It’s a pretty common reaction. Awe and adoration, small voices whispering their wildest hopes and dreams (or crying, because strangers are scary, even if they’re nice and have candy).

In the years between those experiences, the suit has been donned many times. Of all my experiences as the man in red, three stand out above all others.

For the first, I was asked to show up at a group home for disabled adults to distribute gifts from the big guy. Each resident not only got presents, but uninterrupted time to chat and interact with a figure who brought them genuine joy. To say I left that day with tears in my eyes would be an understatement.

Another experience happened at the end of the Festival of Lights drive through. As we handed out candy canes and accepted donations for a local nonprofit, I offered many fist bumps, high fives, waves and holiday greetings in as many languages as I could manage – including a very brief conversation with a young man in American Sign Language. That one moment of connection for that young man and his caregiver is something I’ve thought about every time the suit is brought out for a new year.

Most recently, I spent an hour with several families through their connection with a local nonprofit. The children who sat with me this year have not had an easy time, which was clear from their interactions. One young boy was quite shy, but clearly enamored. He zeroed in on the soft white gloves, inspecting every inch and detail. When he did speak, he told me he loved me – and that he wanted to pet the reindeer.

Reflecting on these moments, the simplicity of sharing a moment of connection, is a reminder to me, and I hope for others as well, that we are all people deserving of care. Regardless of what traditions you and yours celebrate, I hope you carry that with you as well.