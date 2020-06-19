Ross, Chaney invited to Oklahoma Junior Masters tourney

The Daily Ardmoreite

By Mallory Graves

On Monday, Plainview's Lindyn Ross and Reagan Chaney were invited to compete in The Oklahoma Junior Masters at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. They were two of only nine girls in Oklahoma selected to play in this event. It was an invitation only tournament for the top junior golfers in the state.

Southern Hills has previously hosted PGA tour's US Open. They plan to host another PGA tournament 2030.

“They had a Hall of Fame that had all these pictures and articles about all of the major tournaments they’ve ever held there,” Ross said. “They also had an area where it talked about the history of the course, and there was even Tiger Woods’ picture and score card from when he won the US Open on the very course that I played on today, which was pretty neat.”

Golf has been popular in the Ross family for many generations. Ross is carrying on the tradition and has played this sport ever since she could hold a golf club.

“I’ve been golfing for a long time,” Ross said. Golf is pretty special to me for a lot of reasons. It’s kind of a family thing. My dad learned from his dad and I learned from my dad; we just enjoy it. This sport is something that I can work at and improve my skills, and once I do it’s pretty satisfying to see that progress.”

Chaney has been golfing for about seven years now.

“Golf has definitely opened me up a little more, made me more competitive,” Chaney said. “I am glad that I found something that I really love to do. I believe that golf has taught me integrity as well. It requires you to be honest because you write your own scores down as you go, which can make it really easy to cheat. I believe that even if you make a bad shot that you still have to take ownership and write it down just as it was, no matter what.”

Scott Mabrey, Southern Hills board member, proposed the idea for the event. The board then accepted the idea and made it happen. The director of golf at Southern Hills, Cary Cozby, said the course was chosen cooperatively with Morri Rose, who runs the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour for the Oklahoma Golf Association. A combination of points from various OJGT events were used by Rose to make his suggestions to Southern Hills for the invitations.

“It was definitely a big deal to get to go,” Ross said. “It was an honor to be able to go and play in the first ever Oklahoma Junior Masters Tournament. I didn’t expect to be invited, I didn’t even know there was going to be a tournament until just recently. So, it was pretty cool to be a part of one of the first tournaments that they had.”

The girls tell about her performance and the experience as a whole.

“I was really nervous on the first tee,” Ross said. “The course was pretty intimidating, because it’s not just a regular old course, it’s a big prominent one. When I competed on Monday, it was rough. I wasn’t happy with how I played, I shot a 97. I definitely think I could’ve hit some better shots and made some more puts, but I still think it was pretty cool that I even got to play there in the first place. It was a hard course, but I had fun playing on it. I got to participate with some friends that I play with in the summer, and my best friend, Reagan Chaney.”

“I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but it was a good experience,” Chaney said. “I shot a 90 on Monday, but it was okay because I knew it was a hard course going in. I was excited to play, but anxious at the same time. It made me feel special that I was selected to play, because it was an important tournament.”

Chaney was also happy to compete with a close companion.

“Lindyn and I are best friends, so I was glad that we got to go up there and experience the tournament together,” Chaney said.