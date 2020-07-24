Young Plainview softball team begins 2020 season with experience, depth

Mallory Graves

The Ardmoreite

With Plainview High School’s softball season rapidly approaching, coaches and athletes are preparing compete again.

The Indians plan on playing their first game of the 2020 season on August 10th at Turner High School at 4:30 p.m.

Kenna Hunter has been the head Plainview softball coach for four years now.

“We will not require any masks or gloves during any games or practices,” Hunter said. “I do think that the number one thing for our sport specifically is each team bring their own softballs. Whatever team is on defense will just use their own ball to limit the spread of germs as best as we can. That is really the only object that is shared between the two teams in softball. Besides that, the only other contact in this game is if there’s a tagging play, but there’s no way to get around that or avoid that situation in softball. The main focus is to limit sharing things in between teams. If you’re on the same team, there could be a chance where you might share the same bat or helmet, and we haven’t been told specifically what we’re going to have to do, but I think that we will have to sanitize the equipment every so often to keep from spreading the virus as best as we can. One difficult thing that faces us is trying to social distance on the bus. That might be hard for us, because we have twenty kids on the team plus trainers, so we will have to watch and make sure they don’t all bunch up too close in the same row of seats."

Although there are many things that will be different than past seasons, Hunter is still excited for this group and what they will accomplish on the field this fall.

“This will be my first year that we will have two pitchers, Riley Grant, sophomore, and Brooklyn Charnock, freshman, on the team,” Hunter said. “These girls really work hard and they know what they’re doing when they’re on the mound. I’ve had kids in the past that just kind of know what they’re doing, but Grant and Charnock go to lessons and such, so there’s no doubt that they will take care of business out there. By having two pitchers, it is going to help us win more games and give us more angles that we can look at. I only have one senior this year, Lexi Hackney, which is good, because we’ll only be losing one girl. That will be helpful in the years to come, so we can continue to grow with mostly the same group of girls. I have several juniors that have started since they were freshman that have the experience that we need. I have a lot of younger kids that can help assist and possibly take on bigger roles on the field. I would go so far to say that, COVID-19 willing, that this year just might be our most successful year yet since I’ve been at Plainview. The talent that this group of kids have is unmatched. They are ball-smart and are excited to play again.”