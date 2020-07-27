Led by 2 college-bound seniors, Lone Grove softball prepared for uncertain season

Mallory Graves

The Lone Grove softball team is looking forward to the 2020 season. Head coach Jimmy Miller spoke about the concerns and aspirations for the team in such an uncertain time as this. There are six seniors on the team this year. Two girls have committed and are going to play softball at the next level.

“Returning starter seniors are Emmy Guthrie, pitcher. She’s committed to play softball at

Oklahoma University. Second baseman Noa Dodson, she’s committed to Southern Nazarene University. Emily Burns is our left fielder, then I have Kali Henry outfielder, Braley Kott who plays some in the outfield as well, and Kylie Bangert who plays in the infield and outfield,”Miller said.

“All of these young ladies are very talented and I’m excited for this season. Not just

seniors, but we have a lot of really good players on our team. We have a lot of youth-some good underclassmen that we’re very blessed to have. Could be an exciting year to watch. I am kind of anxious to get going, I hope we do get to play, but we will have to wait and see. I’m most looking forward to seeing how this team will come and play together. Every year is a little different on how your team builds, but this year is looking up,” he said.

Miller is excited that two of his athletes are going to continue their softball career in college. “It is definitely a blessing,” Miller said. “It seems like we have a lot of girls already committed. We have a couple of underclassmen that have already committed so it makes me very happy to know that. It’s nice to have that level of an athlete on your team. You can put them in and trust that they will do their job and give them some responsibility. It’s truly an honor to have those players playing for us.”

The 2020 season will look very different than the rest. Many changes will be made to keep the Lady Longhorns safe while still getting to play ball. “The worst part about it is that we really don’t know how this is all going to go,” Miller said. “For example, just getting water, we’ll no longer get to have a big team water jug. Everyone will

have to bring their own water bottles. Just little stuff like that that we’re slowly uncovering. We have to be careful who we come in contact with and we’ll have to take temperatures every day. Cleaning everything will be a big part of our time too, so we can keep everything sanitized for our players. There’s just a lot of little things that we never thought about that we’ll have to watch from now on. Our players are going to have to be deep in several positions, because if one girl gets sick, then another has to take her place. It’s important that our players know many different positions on the field because of that reason.”