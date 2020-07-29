Dickson Lady Comets set to blast off

The Daily Ardmoreite

Dickson softball will commence its 2020 season at 4:30 p.m., August 10 at Marietta High School.

The Lady Comets will be lead by returning seniors Kayden Barton, Kourtney Clark, Graci Idleman, and Lacie Winchester, most of which saw their 2020 slowpitch season cut short due to the pandemic.

The Lady Comets will return two members of the 2019 All-Ardmoreite softball team with sophomore Emily Nogueria joining Winchester in the honor following last season.

Head softball coach, Kristin Williams, is looking forward to the 2020 softball season.

“There’s a lot to be excited about,” Williams said. “The main thing anticipating to see is how far we go. We’ve got a good group of girls and they click really well together. I am excited to see where we land this year.”

Williams is unsure about the changes that will be made to the 2020 season because of the global pandemic.

“As of right now, we are not required to wear masks or gloves while practicing or playing, but that could all change,” Williams said. “If anyone says they know what’s going to happen, I would like to speak with them, but besides that, we’ll just continue to our normal routine until told otherwise. Right now, none of us know what the future looks like because of the COVID-19 virus.”