Softball roundup: Sulphur rallies to beat Plainview

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Plainview High School softball team fell in an early hole Monday, but it quickly responded to take a lead against Sulphur. That advantage was short-lived though, as the Lady Bulldogs held them scoreless the rest of the game in a 6-4 victory in Sulphur.

Sulphur took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Lady Indians jumped out in front 4-3 before the Lady Bulldogs scored three unanswered runs for the win.

Brooklyn Charnock tallied Plainview’s lone extra base hit on a double, while Riley Lee and Dalia Daniels each drove in a run. Taryn Martin and Lexi Hackney also finished with a base hit for the Lady Indians.

Meredith Jones led Sulphur’s offensive attack with a three-run triple, while Kinlee Duck added a pair of hits and Ally Dixon connected on two base knocks and drove in a run.

Owen West and Harley Beesley each added an RBI to round out the top performers for the Lady Bulldogs.

Amera Garner picked up the win in the circle after striking out three and walking one in five innings of relief.

Sulphur (13-4) is back in action Thursday at the Westmoore Festival, while Plainview (12-6) travels to Madill on Thursday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.

Madill 12, Wilson 5

At Madill, it was a back-and-forth battle early on, but the Lady Wildcats scratched their way to a 12-5 win over the Lady Eagles on Monday by scoring 10 runs late in the game.

Madill led 2-1 after three, but Wilson responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth for a slim 3-2 advantage. That was the last time Wilson was in front, as the Lady Wildcats clinched the victory with four runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth.

Maeghan Polster led Madill with a pair of hits and five RBIs, while Abbey Tiernan and Peyton Arnold each added three hits and drove in a run. Cheyenne Lansdale finished with a pair of base knocks, while Emilie Johnson and Ximena Gomez each drove in a run.

Maryn Mancini picked up the win in the circle after striking out 10 and walking just two in seven innings of work.

Madill hosts Plainview in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Wilson welcomes Ringling to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Davis 17, Stonewall 4

At Stonewall, the Lady Wolves found their bite in the sixth inning Monday as they exploded for 11 runs to knock off Stonewall 17-4.

Paige Miller went a perfect 5-for-5, while Lexi Ryan finished with three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs.

Logan Pruitt added two hits and two RBIs and Alexis Barnes finished with a pair of base knocks and an RBI. Gracie Eggleston drove in two runs, followed by Mykala Dodds with two hits.

Davis outslugged Stonewall by an 18-7 margin to back up Charlee Donaho, who struck out three in a complete-game effort.

Ringling 4, Central Marlow 1

At Central, Meghan Roberts made sure the Lady Devils picked up a win Monday as she struck out 15 and walked just one in a 4-1 decision over Central Marlow.

Roberts’ teammates made sure her stellar outing didn’t go to waste as Brooke Fuston finished with two hits and Hadon Wade added a two-run double.

Sydney Southward also connected on a double, while Bri Wright and Amber Baker each finished with a base knock.

Ringling is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the road against Wilson.