Plainview grad Napier tabbed as MACU Player of the Decade

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mid-America Christian University recently announced its MACU Softball Team of the Decade and Plainview graduate Tiphani Napier led the honorees as the MACU Softball Player of the Decade.

“I'm honored to be recognized for a game I absolutely loved to play,” Napier told macuathletics.com. “I thoroughly enjoyed the two years I spent playing softball at MACU. Big thank you to coach Wakefield and Mickey for bringing me in my junior year and believing in me, allowing me to play every day while gaining an education.

“I owe everything I accomplished in my career to my dad and my fellow teammates, I would not have been the player I was without them,” Napier continued. “MACU was a great ride and I am blessed to say I was an Evangel. MACU proud.”

Napier, who finished her Plainview career in 2013, was one of the best all-around hitters for the Evangels after batting 64-for-155 during the 2017 season. That .413 average was the highest in a single season since MACU joined the NAIA in 2008.

The 5-9 right-handed outfielder notched the program's second-highest on-base percentage (.484) that year, while slugging .632 for the year.

“Tiphani had two great years at MACU,” Evangels head coach Robert Wakefield told macuathletics.com. “She was a team leader on and off the field. During her senior year, we needed a center fielder and Tiphani said I can play and help our team. Her success that year led to her being an NCCAA All-American. I'd like to congratulate Tiphani on being named the MACU Player of the Decade.”

Napier was a key piece of the 2016 Evangels, who finished 30-26 and advanced to the program’s first ever NCCAA World Series. In the second game of a doubleheader against Central Christian, Napier broke the program's single game RBIs record, driving in seven in the 10-1 victory.

The following season, Napier once again found the record books, tying her own RBI record in a 20-1 win over Central Christian on Feb. 18.

A few weeks later, Napier matched Christian Reyes' single-game hits record by tallying five against Bethany on Mar. 4. In that same game, Napier notched six RBIs to tie the third-best mark in the MACU record book and become the only player in program history to record six or more RBIs in at least three games.

Following the 2017 season, Napier became the first player since moving up to the Division I level to be named an NCCAA All-American, garnering Second Team honors on-top of being selected as an All-SAC First Team and an NAIA Scholar-Athlete.