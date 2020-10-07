Healdton cancels next 2 football games due to COVID

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

Editor's note: Healdton didn't have a coach test positive. The article is corrected with that information.

The Healdton High School football team won't be taking the field for the next two weeks as a member of the coaching staff is under quarantine for the next 14 days due to one being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel all football for the next 14 days," Healdton Athletic Director Terry Shaw posted on the Healdton Public Schools Facebook page. "At this time, there are no confirmed cases associated with the football team. However, there are several that are quarantined due to family/friend circles."

The post went on to say not all of the Bulldogs are under quarantine and may continue with normal activities as long as they do not have symptoms.

Healdton will miss road games against Wayne on Friday, Oct. 9 and Ringling on Thursday, Oct. 15. As of now, Shaw said those games won't be rescheduled due to no bye weeks for the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs (1-4 overall, 0-2 District A-4) lost at home to Dibble 34-22 last week, with their lone victory of the season coming in a 30-12 decision over Marietta on Sept. 4.