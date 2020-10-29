Turnovers prove costly as Comets fall to Pauls Valley

Beau Bearden

bbearden@ganett.com

PAULS VALLEY — It was a tough day at the office for the Dickson High School football team on Thursday as the Comets fell behind early and couldn’t bounce back in a 41-6 loss to Pauls Valley.

Dickson trailed 21-0 for a majority of the first half, but the Panthers scored two quick touchdowns in the final 1:14 to take command.

“We're down 28-0, we have the ball and we drop two wide-open passes that we’re running for a score,” said Comets head coach Steve Day. “That’s 28-7 going into half and then we get the ball back in the second half. With a little bit of momentum going in, you never know what could happen (in the second half). But at the end of the day, we had four turnovers and two turnovers on downs. That’s not going to win you a football game.”

Three of Dickson’s miscues came in the first half and Pauls Valley capitalized by putting points on the board. Panthers quarterback Justin Humphrey rushed for four touchdowns — all in the first half.

Meanwhile, Comets quarterback Jack McDonald ran the ball nine times for 52 yards, highlighted by an eight-yard touchdown with 2:39 remaining in the game.

Dickson’s Kameron Helm added 50 yards on the ground, while Jzavionn Bennett rushed for 41 yards. Bennett also caught four passes for 23 yards.

The Comets (1-8 overall, 1-5 District 3A-2) are back home against Kingston (8-0, 5-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.