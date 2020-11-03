DC Queens Ardmore finishes 3rd in OKC

Staff Reports

The DC Queens Ardmore AAU basketball team picked up a top finish in Oklahoma City as the squad took third place in the MAYB Halloween Hoops tournament on Oct. 24-25.

“Coach Jamisha Pickens and I are very proud of our girls,” said coach Sheleatha McGee.

DC Queens played three games in two days, with the first being a loss to Showtime on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“The girls played hard, but came up short,” McGee said.

Sunday was a new start though and DC Queens opened action with a 7-1 victory over ORB. The two teams met again later that day, with ORB winning 18-9. The 1-2 overall mark gave DC Queens third place.