Area cross country teams conclude season at state

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

EDMOND — The Dickson and Marietta girls cross country teams made the trek north Wednesday and it was the Lady Indians who stole the show with a third-place finish.

The Lady Comets took 11th, while Regent Prep was first and Cascia Hall took second.

Marietta’s Madison Lemons finished in sixth with a 12:40.41, followed by Dickson’s Ashlen Clemin in ninth (12:44.40) and Marietta’s Vanessa Rodriguez in 17th at 13:22.18.

Dickson Lauryn Hendry capped her senior campaign with a 13:34.25 for 20th place, while the Marietta duo of Tanasia Randle and Isabella Salas Garcia finished 26th and 39th, respectively.

Davis’ Daityn Webb was 55th, followed by Lone Grove’s Marli Williams in 69th and Lady Horns’ Hayven Fleitman in 85th.

The Marietta boys took third, as Marlow was first and Keifer took second. Lone Grove followed in 11th.

Marietta’s Wyatt Vinson was the top area finisher in 10th at 18:00.93, while teammate Kyler Williams took 19th (18:36.87) and Lone Grove’s Tyler Eaves placed 26th at 18:53.72.

Wilbert Salas was the next Marietta finisher in 30th, followed by teammate Preston Eastmon in 39th. Longhorns senior Kort McCurtain rounded out the top performers in 45th.