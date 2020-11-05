Dickson battles early in shutout loss to Kingston

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON — The cards were stacked against the Dickson High School football team on Thursday night. The Comets were not only battling an undefeated squad, but also one that had allowed just two teams to score 20 or more points this season.

Dickson didn’t let that show early on, but couldn’t gain enough momentum in a 48-0 loss to Kingston.

“We played well the first few possessions, but they’re a good football team,” said Comets head coach Steve Day. “Just like our district. our district is tough. Everybody is good. Everybody is solid.”

The Redskins proved that by scoring 27 points in the first quarter. And they did that without turning to just one player as four different athletes scored. Dickson’s deficit proved too much down the stretch as Kingston pushed its lead to 41-0 at halftime on the way to a shutout win.

But the Comets never wavered, even before the game despite knowing they were playing a tough opponent.

“Our kids came ready to play,” Day said. “I thought our energy in the locker room was awesome. Our energy beforehand in pre-game was good. It wasn’t to the point where it was overly excessive. It’s a good positive vibe. I thought our kids were ready to play. They came out and played really, really well offensively and defensively early on.”

Dickson (1-9 overall, 1-6 District 3A-2) will be back in action next Friday in the “play-in round” of the state playoffs. The game will be against the No. 2 seed team in District 3A-1, which will decided at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 when Kingsfisher travels to Anadarko.

“I know Kingsfisher and Anadarko are both pretty good,” Day said. “But Kingston is good. They’re probably better than what we’re about to face next week. If we put it all together – ball control, don’t turn it over and wrap up the ball carrier, then we should be alright. But we’ll see. That’s why they play the game.”