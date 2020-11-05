Plainview makes it a perfect season with 4A state title

Beau Bearden

EDMOND — The ultimate prize in any sport is a championship. Not all squads can reach that goal, but when they do — it’s the greatest feeling in the world.

The Plainview High School girls cross country team knows that, especially after tallying its 10th straight first-place finish Wednesday to clinch a 4A State Championship at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

And while some would hoot and holler with excitement, the Lady Indians let their emotions do the talking.

“It’s happy tears, for sure, because we’ve worked so hard,” Plainview senior Olivia Heller said. “Just watching it pay off is exciting. With five seniors leaving, we just really wanted to leave our mark and win. We wanted to finish it like we should.”

The Lady Indians also wanted to win for longtime head coach Jerry Naylor, who now has 19 state championships on an impressive resume that features a combined 41 titles in four different sports.

“For coach Naylor’s birthday, he wanted to win the state meet and we did,” Plainview senior Katie Wiggs said. “I’m so happy that we did. We won it for him and it’ll always be a memory.”

There will be a lot of other memories, too.

This group of seniors started their high school career with a state championship and ended it with another one for good measure. And that fact hit home in the days leading up to the state championship.

“All week we’ve been saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we only have three days until we’re done forever,” Lady Indians senior Madie Turner said. “Lining up on the line and just being next to everyone for one last time — it was really sad and emotional. But it’s good (now).”

That feeling was shared by Jacey Keith as she said it feels really good to win. The senior was also amazed at Plainview’s run during the 2020 season.

“We’re undefeated,” Keith said. “It’s pretty crazy.”

That is especially the case as it’s usually every runner for themselves in cross country. But this group proved otherwise and made their coach proud.

“It’s pretty special,” Naylor said. “We just had a better team than everybody. You’re talking about 160 people here and to have six girls finish in the top 25 or something like that — that’s pretty good. We didn’t have the best individual here, but we had the best team.”

Naylor was pretty close as six of the seven Lady Indians finished in the top 28, led by sophomore Scarlett Williams in 13th with a 12:40.77.

Plainview senior Hadyn Hobbs took 19th (12:51.42), followed by Turner in 21st (12:55.66) and Wiggs in 24th at 13:03.15. Keith and junior Alli McAdams followed in 27th and 28th, respectively. Heller rounded out the Plainview finishers in 39th.

“This year there was a lot of motivation — they wanted to win,” Naylor said. “They’re a good bunch of girls. We’ve really had a pretty good time coaching them because they’re always there. And they’re pretty much doing what they need to.”

Meanwhile, Madill finished ninth as a team, led by Isabel Sanchez in 11th and Valeria Calderon in 22nd.

4A Boys Championship

The Madill High School boys cross country team finished in sixth place, while Plainview followed in 17th.

Miguel Duran led Madill with a 15th-place finish at 17:24.69, followed by Plainview’s Trevor Honeycutt in 23rd (17:54.62) and Madill’s Brodie Tull in 48th.

Wildcats junior Anthony Sanchez finished 50th and teammate Angel Granados was 66th.