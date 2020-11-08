Davis battles to double overtime win against Frederick

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

DAVIS — It may have taken two overtimes, but the Davis High School football team won its final district game of the season 29-21 over Frederick.

The contest was a nailbiter for both teams throughout the evening, with the score tied 13-13 with five minutes remaining. The Bombers looked to win the game with eight seconds, but a 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Wolves junior Lathan Dickenson.

The miss sent the game into overtime and both squads each scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game into double overtime at 21-21.

Quarterback Colin Dulaney gave Davis a 29-21 lead on a touchdown run and two-point conversion. The Wolves' defense put an end to any hope for triple overtime as they kept Frederick out the endzone for the win.

Davis started out the game by capitalizing on Frederick miscues. After recovering a fumble, Wolves fullback Drew Parks gained 28 yards and then punched it in from two yards out for a touchdown.

Frederick gained momentum in the second quarter by scoring their first touchdown with only 10 seconds left for a 6-6 halftime tie.

In the second half, Dulaney came out strong with a long pass to wide receiver Kolton McGaha, who dashed 50-plus yards for the Wolves. Dulaney then rushed for the remaining 16 yards, giving Davis its second touchdown.

The Bombers fought back late in the quarter to score and tie the game 13-13 and sent it to overtime.