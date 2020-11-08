Lone Grove falls to Sulphur in high-scoring affair

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

LONE GROVE — In one of the biggest games of the season, the Lone Grove High School football team found itself in a dogfight with Sulphur. Both squads traded touchdowns down the stretch before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 41-32 win to clinch second place in District 3A-2.

Sulphur’s Logan Smith played a big role in the win as he carried the ball 34 times for 324 yards and six touchdowns. The senior started the scoring on a 74-yard touchdown run, but the Longhorns responded on fullback Hunter McKenzie’s 38-yard touchdown catch.

The Bulldogs tallied two more touchdowns, while Lone Grove scored once to give Sulphur a 21-14 halftime lead.

After forcing a fumble on the Bulldogs’ opening drive, the Longhorns tied the game with Cooper Robinson’s four-yard rushing touchdown that was set up by Hunter McKenzie’s 20-yard catch. Lone Grove’s ensuing two-point conversion would fail, and Sulphur held a 21-20 lead with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs did a good job of keeping the ball away from the Longhorns from that point as Smith scored three more times. Lone Grove didn't fare as well, scoring just one touchdown.

Sulphur, who captured second in the district, receives two home playoff games, while Lone Grove gets one.

The Longhorns finish the regular season at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District 3A-2. Lone Grove will likely host Bridge Creek (2-6 overall, 1-3 District 3A-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. However, the Longhorns will know for sure Sunday when the OSSAA announces the bracket for the 3A State Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sulphur caps the regular season with a 7-3 overall mark and 6-1 record in District 3A-2. The Bulldogs could welcome Mount St. Mary (4-3, 0-3) to town at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but they’re also waiting for the bracket to be annouced.