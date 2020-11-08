Madill ends season with win over Little Axe

Janlee Hoppers

For The Ardmoreite

The Madill High School football team earned a 56-12 victory against Little Axe on Friday in the final contest of the season.

“It's nice to win the last game, especially for the seniors,” said Wildcats head coach Chad Speer. “Disappointed we didn't win more games, but I think we improved.”

Madill junior Kendall Robertson threw for 259 yards, rushed for 98 yards and had four touchdowns. Robertson’s main target was sophomore Stephen Sisco, who had seven catches for 85 yards.

“We did some good things on both sides of the ball,” Speer said. “Really pleased with the effort. Definitely not happy about the penalties. Our kids have to be able to control themselves.”

Wildcats freshman Rey Gomez had 18 carries for 130 yards.

"We had to overcome some adversity this week with COVID events, but really all year,” Speer said. “I'm glad the kids responded.”

Madill sophomore Holden McGahey finished with two touchdowns, while senior Mason Coles and sophomore RJ Morris each tallied a score.

The Wildcats opted out of the playoffs and will focus on the offseason.

“Once we are able to get back in school, we will start our offseason,” Speer said. “We will have spring ball sometime in May. Hopefully tonight will help us have an urgency during the offseason.”