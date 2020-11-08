Plainview strikes early in big win over Pauls Valley

Beau Bearden

Don’t look now, but the Plainview High School football team is primed for a run in the Class 3A State Playoffs. The Indians proved that Friday by firing on all cylinders in a 41-7 win over Pauls Valley at home.

“Reis (Taylor) had right at 200 yards passing and we had around about the same rushing,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “It was a big boost on the offensive side of things, just from a confidence level knowing that we can complete balls, push the ball down the field and be able to convert those third and long situations a little bit better than we what we’ve been able to.”

Taylor threw two touchdown passes, one to Jeston Gilliam and another to Morgan Pearson. Gilliam also rushed for two scores and Caden Pickens finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the victory.

“This was really good for our team with where we’re at right now,” Price said. “I think winning this game and playing well on offense and defense is exactly what we needed to do. We need this momentum — we’ll carry it over.”

The Indians (4-6 overall, 4-3 District 3A-2) will look to do that at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The opponent is to still be determined, but based on the current standings, Plainview will host Perkins-Tryon.

However, the official bracket for Class 3A State Playoffs will be announced Sunday and all teams will be 0-0.

“Starting with a fresh slate is good because everyone has the opportunity to win and advance, Price said. “It’s really good for us because we’ve kind of had a little bit of ups and downs with injuries and that sort of thing. For us, it’s good because we’ve gotten some people back and hopefully, we’ll be healthy. And it’s always good to get a home playoff game. We’ve played really well at home. So I think all of those are good factors for us.”