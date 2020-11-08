Roundup: Fox, Healdton tally wins, while Marietta falls short

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

There was no stopping the Fox High School football team Friday night as it rolled to a 70-22 win at home over Ryan.

The Foxes put up 42 points in the second quarter to take a 56-22 halftime lead. Fox added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to account for the final tally.

Fox finishes the regular season at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in District C-2. The Foxes will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 against an opponent that will be announced Sunday.

Healdton 44, Rush Springs 26

At Rush Springs, the Bulldogs ended the regular season on a good note Friday by winning their second straight contest in a 44-26 decision over Rush Springs.

Healdton finishes 3-4 overall and 2-3 in District A-4.

Coalgate 7, Marietta 0

At Marietta, the Indians couldn’t find a way to score Friday in a close 7-0 loss.

Marietta finishes the regular season at 3-6 overall and 1-4 in District 2A-4.