Ardmore Middle School pom competes at state

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore Middle School pom squad had to adjust to some changes this year as the annual state competition was held virtually. It didn’t stop the Ardmore Tigerettes from making their presence known as a number of girls walked away with top finishes.

“These girls worked hard on choreographing their routines and working to perfect them,” said Ardmore Middle School pom coach Jordan Short. “We recorded the routines during fall break and the live judging and announcements were on Saturday, Nov. 7.”

Ardmore’s Audrey Teel, Meika Spears and Avah Ortiz-Harrill all placed in the Junior Solo Division, while Riley Noble was named State Champion.

Meanwhile, Ardmore’s Layla Flenory and Taytum Smith along with Alicyn Bell and Annelise Thompson placed in the Junior Duet Division,

The Tigerettes duo of Avah Ortiz-Harrill and Giana Summers finished in third place in the same division.

“It was an awesome job by all,” Short said. “I am so incredibly proud of these girls for going with the flow and making the best of this year. There’s a bright future for the Ardmore Tigerettes. They are all super amazing.”