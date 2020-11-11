Area football teams set for play-in round of state playoffs

Beau Bearden

With the regular season in the books, it’s time for high school football teams to gear up for the state playoffs.

However, two area games have already been canceled. Marietta won’t play Thursday at Community Christian and Sulphur picked up a forfeit win over Bridge Creek due to COVID-19.

With that said, there are still a number of local contests kicking off Friday, Nov. 13. The Ardmore High School football team welcomes Woodward to town at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers are looking to make a run to the state championship game for the second time in three years after advancing in 2018.

Meanwhile, the 3A State Playoff bracket is highlighted by four area squads. Sulphur earned the highest seed with a second-place finish in District 3A-2. Lone Grove and Plainview were close behind in third and fourth place, respectively.

With their forfeit win, the Bulldogs advance to the second round where they’ll play Anadarko at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

The Longhorns look to battle their way to the next round when they host Mount St. Mary at 7 p.m. Friday, while the Indians are also in action at home at 7 p.m. Friday against McLoud.

Meanwhile, Dickson will make the 157-mile trek north to battle Kingfisher at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other area games include Holdenville at Davis, Geary at Fox and Healdton at Oklahoma Bible. All three contests are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.