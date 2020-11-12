Dickson hits the road looking for playoff win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

All of the signs pointed toward the Dickson High School football team traveling to Kingfisher in the play-in round of the Class 3A State Playoffs, but that’s not who showed up when the OSSAA released the brackets.

While it was eventually fixed, the Comets experienced an odd start to the postseason.

“It was a weird deal — we announced Anadarko and everything because that’s who OSSAA said we were going to play,” said Dickson head coach Steve Day. “But they ended up getting it fixed, so now we’re going to Kingfisher. That’ll be alright. Either one. We just want to play.”

And the Comets will get that opportunity at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 against the Yellowjackets. Dickson knows it won’t be any test though, especially since Kingfisher went 6-3 overall and 4-1 in District 3A-1.

“Kingfisher has a really good running back, he’s a senior,” Day said of Cade Stephenson. “He’s not overly big, but he runs really, really well and he’s fast. He runs physical. Sometimes he’ll take a hit and looks like he’ll go down, and next thing you know, he’s broke out for 20 or more yards. We have to stop him, for sure. That’s our focus.”

Stephenson has carried the ball 110 times for 860 yards and 15 touchdowns. But he won't be the only one the Comets are keeping their eye on, as Yellowjackets sophomore quarterback Jax Sternberger is a playmaker.

“He has a great arm and he’s intelligent,” Day said. “He comes from a good line of family. His brother (Jace Sternberger) is in the league playing tight end for the Packers.”

Dickson will also have its hands full against a solid defense. Day mentioned that Kingfisher isn't overly big compared to what the Comets played against the past couple of weeks, but they’re fundamentally sound.

“They do the right thing,” Day said. “They’re well coached, they tackle well and their defensive backs are extremely long and athletic. So they’re tough to throw on, too. They’re pretty solid on both sides of the football.”

However, Dickson has a benefit of playing in a tough district against three squads who are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“There’s a whole lot of good teams in 3A this year,” Day said. “I’m excited to see how well our district does. Kingston and Sulphur have byes in the first round, but I look forward to seeing how well they do. They’re really, really tough. Lone Grove has it rolling. Plainview is tough, they find ways to win up and down the field each and every week.”