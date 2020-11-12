Plainview opens 3A State Playoffs at home against McLoud

Beau Bearden

The Plainview High School football team is quite familiar with the postseason, highlighted by state championship appearances in 2016 and 2019.

That experience is always valuable, and the Indians hope to lean on it when they welcome McLoud to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 in the play-in round of the 3A State Playoffs.

“We’re excited,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “We’re going to scheme these guys up and we’ll be able to have a lot more moving pieces. I think that really helps us out. We have a kid or two that got banged up in the Sulphur game that we’re still trying to get healthy, so we’re working on that stuff. Hopefully everybody will be ready to roll on Friday.”

The Indians will also have momentum on their side after ending the regular season with a convincing 41-7 win over Pauls Valley.

It was an important win, too, as a loss would have sent Plainview on the road for the play-in round. Instead, the Indians get to play at home where they’re 4-1 this season.

“We’ve played well at home all year,” Price said. “A home playoff game is always a big deal. Home-field advantage is definitely a real thing.”

That will be important as Plainview knows it’ll have a difficult test ahead. McLoud doesn’t look like a talented team on paper with a 5-4 overall record, but it has a few players to watch.

“McLoud has about four or five really talented guys,” Price said. “They have a really good quarterback, running back and receiver. And they a couple of other kids who are pretty good, too. So they have a pretty good little group of talent at some of the skill spots.”

If the Indians get past McLoud, they’ll advance to the next round against Heritage Hall, who finished the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-0 in district.

But that isn’t the focus right now as Plainview’s task at hand is McLoud.

“I think the kids will go out, play hard and compete,” Price said. “I think it’ll be a good deal.”