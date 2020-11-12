Plainview's Ross to play golf at OBU

Beau Bearden

Lindyn Ross is no stranger to success as she has helped lead the Plainview High School girls golf team to two state championships.

While it’s tough to top those achievements, it’s safe to say she did on Thursday when the senior signed to play golf at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

“It gives me some confidence knowing that I can perform at the high school level and that I’ll be able to carry that to my college team,” Ross said. “And hopefully help my college team become more successful.”

Ross can also put the grueling recruiting process in the rearview mirror. She has made her decision and can focus on her final season of high school golf.

“It’s kind of a relief off my shoulders to know that I already have my plans set,” Ross said. “I can get my dorms set up, get a roommate and all of that. I don’t have to stress about trying to find a college during the season.”

That is especially important as the Lady Indians are in search of their third state title in four years. Plainview could be going for their fourth straight, if not for the pandemic.

“Last year our state tournament got canceled because of COVID and that was pretty depressing,” Ross said. “But we have another chance this year. We have a good team, so I’m looking forward to hopefully having a third (championship).”

Only time will tell what happens, but Ross knows her future is bright after talking with OBU girls golf coach Mike Manlapig.

“The coach told me that I have a good chance at making it,” Ross said of being in the starting five. “I just have to work hard, make sure I’m improving and working on my game.”

She’ll have plenty of time to do that and Plainview head coach Taylor Howard knows the early signing should pay dividends.

“At the high school level, this is one of the biggest decisions you make so far in your life,” Howard said. “For her to be able to make that decision and be confident in that as she moves forward into the season, I think she’s going to feel comfortable.”