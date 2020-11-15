Wolves beat Holdenville to advance in 2A playoffs

Kayanna Adams and Abby Snyder

For The Ardmoreite

DAVIS — The Davis High School football team started the Class 2A State Playoffs strong on Friday by picking up a 40-8 win over Holdenville during a play-in round matchup.

The first quarter was a continuous fight for both teams as they battled to gain custody of the ball. After a back and forth struggle, Wolves wide receiver Kolton McGaha broke through the defensive line to gain 17 yards.

Davis half back Brandon Blankenship then took off on a 20-yard touchdown and later struck again with a 63-yard score in the second quarter.

The Wolves continued to gain control of the ball and pushed for more yardage. Fullback Lane Rawls stepped in and scored on a short touchdown for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Davis quarterback Colin Dulaney started the third quarter by firing a 35-yard pass to McGaha, who rushed to the end zone for another Wolves touchdown. With only a few seconds left in the third quarter, Rawls fought the Wolverines defensive line for his second touchdown of the night.

With only five minutes remaining in the game, Holdenville scored its first touchdown along with a successful two-point conversion.

Davis junior quarterback Tuff Hammons accounted for the final tally on a short touchdown run.

The Wolves have an all-time playoff record of 108-41-1 and haven’t lost to Holdenville in six meetings.

Up next for Davis is a road trip to Community Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.