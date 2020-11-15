Longhorns roll past Mount St. Mary

Staff Reports

For The Ardmoreite

The Lone Grove High School football team cruised to a 47-7 win over Mount St. Mary on Friday night during the play-in round of the Class 3A State Playoffs.

The score was not always so lopsided. The Longhorns held a 13-7 lead halfway through the second quarter before senior Malik Brown caught a 67-yard touchdown with only seconds to spare in the half.

That play gave Lone Grove plenty of momentum as the Longhorns went on to score four more times, while the defense held the Rockets in check.

The Longhorns paved their path to victory on the ground with 294 rushing yards. Senior running back Cooper Robinson had nearly half of that, finishing with 16 carries for 145-yards and two touchdowns.

Lone Grove senior quarterback Jace Brandenburg rushed 11 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 116 yards and a touchdown. Longhorns running back Braxton Sparks rounded out the top performers with 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Up next for Lone Grove will be a trip north to face Kingfisher at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The Yellowjackets will be coming off a 49-8 win over Dickson.