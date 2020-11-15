Indians strike early in blowout win over McLoud

Beau Bearden

It didn’t take long for the Plainview High School football team to find the end zone Friday night. The Indians scored on the opening drive and never looked back in a 41-6 win over McLoud during the play-in round of the Class 3A State Playoffs.

“We were able to score right off the bat and then get some defensive stops,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “The defense played really, really well. We had a good beat on those guys and what they were trying to do. Both sides of the ball played pretty good.”

Indians quarterback Reis Taylor finished with four passing touchdowns in just his second full game back from injury.

The junior signal caller found Morgan Pearson on the opening drive for six points. The duo didn’t stop there, as they accounted for two more touchdowns. Taylor later found Will Morris for his final passing score.

“(Reis) is doing a good job getting back in a groove,” Price said. “As we continue to play, he’ll continue to get better. It’s good that we’ve got a couple of games in here with him. It’s allowed himself to get going again. He’s played well and everyone else has played well.”

Planview’s Jeston Gilliam and Blue Norman proved that as the duo each rushed for a score to account for the final tally.

The Indians are back in action on the road against Heritage Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The Chargers earned a bye in the play-in round after finishing the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-0 in District 3A-1.