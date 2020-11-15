Roundup: Fox rallies for win, while Dickson and Healdton fall short

Beau Bearden

It wasn't easy, but the Fox High School football team rallied at home Friday night for a 52-42 win over Geary.

The Foxes trailed 20-14 at the half and saw the deficit increase to 28-14 early in the third quarter.

Fox quickly turned it around as senior Hawk Anderson connected with Aaron Bassett on three touchdowns passes to give the Foxes a 36-28 lead.

Geary never got closer down the stretch as Fox clinched the victory on Robert Davis’ 80-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Up next for the Foxes is a long road trip to Tyrone at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The Golden Eagles advanced with a 47-0 win over Temple and finished the regular season at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in District C-1.

Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8

At Kingfisher, the Comets fell into an early hole Friday and could never dig themselves out as their season ended in a 49-8 setback.

Dickson scored its lone points in the fourth quarter.

The Comets finish the 2020 season with an overall record of 1-10 and a 1-6 mark in District 3A-2.

Oklahoma Bible 51, Healdton 14

At Oklahoma Bible, the Bulldogs only trailed by six points after the first quarter, but couldn’t find the end zone again until the final quarter on Friday in a 51-14 loss.

Oklahoma Bible scored 25 points in the second and added 14 more in the third before Healdton could respond with eight points.

The Bulldogs finish the 2020 campaign at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in District A-4.