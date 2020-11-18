Dickson girls basketball leaning on strong senior class

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

In such uncertain times, it never hurts to get ahead of the pack. The Dickson High School girls basketball team is proving that with an early start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A number of other area squads won't open the regular season until Dec. 1, but the Lady Comets will burst into action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 when they host Springer.

“We’re going to go into this game as a learning experience because one, we have so many young players and two, it’s an early scrimmage,” said Dickson head coach Terry Rogers. “We’re going to try to play 15 kids and try to learn and do some things. We’re going to see what we have for the future and for later in the season. You never know with all of this COVID stuff going on, any day we could all be home.”

And it’ll also be a good opportunity for Rogers to adjust to a new group as this will be his first season coaching the Lady Comets. He was previously an assistant for the Dickson boys basketball team before coaching at Bartlesville High from 2007-2015.

“I’ve always been at big schools, but these kids right here work as hard as big-school athletes — I promise you,” Rogers said. “They love the game. And the people around here love girls basketball, so we’re in a great spot. Good things can happen for our kids.”

Dickson is in good shape to live up those expectations, led by seniors Kayden Barton, Parker Garrett, Jaci Jones, Makayla Smith and Lacie Winchester.

However, the Lady Comets will have to do so against tougher competition as they’re in Class 4A this season. Dickson went 13-12 last year in Class 3A, ending the season with a loss to Pocola in Regionals.

“I think we can have a great year,” Rogers said. “Honestly, it depends on our seniors. And it depends on how much of our freshmen step up. But we have a couple of really good sophomores and our starting point guard is Audrey Young — a returning starter. We go as she goes and she’s very athletic.”

Young is the lone junior on the team, while Dickson has five freshmen to go along with the strong group of seniors. There are also four sophomores that expect to be in the mix for playing time.

The youth and inexperience may show its face at certain points in the year, but that’s part of developing a program.

“It’s going to be one of those things where it’s going to be trial and error,” Rogers said. “There’s going to be times where the freshmen can really help us and then there’s going to be times where they’re not going to play as much.”