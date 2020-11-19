Dickson boys basketball looks to bounce back this season

Beau Bearden

There are not many coaches who would complain about having too many athletes. It’s better to have more people than not enough, but sometimes an abundance of players makes it difficult.

Norman Tippeconnie knows that feeling as the Dickson High School boys basketball coach had to make some difficult choices leading up to the Comets’ home opener against Springer at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

“We have a bunch of kids in the gym, which is good in a sense that you’ll get some competition for spots,” Tippeconnie said. “But at the same time, you have to look at a lot of kids in a short amount of time. I have to have a varsity roster by (Thursday). I told them earlier in a meeting, ‘Some of you guys could be varsity one day and then be playing JV the next. It’s what you do in practice.’”

And it doesn’t get any easier for Tippeconnie because not all of the athletes have equal practice time. Dickson’s football players just joined this week because their season ended last Friday night.

“They’re kind of having to learn on the fly, but they’ll get it,” Tippeconnie said. “(Thursday), we throw them into the fire. It’ll be fun. The season is here. We’re excited. We’re ready to get after it.”

The Comets are looking to bounce back from a 2019-20 season where they went 7-18 overall. Dickson will also have to do so against tougher competition in Class 4A this season.

“I expect to be better than last year,” Tippeconnie said. “I told my assistant coach that if we can just improve defensively from last year, we’ll be better. I have some returning kids that played really well last year and played a lot of minutes."

Another key for the Comets will be starting fast. They struggled with that in a scrimmage against Duncan on Tuesday, but they did show some positive signs down the stretch.

“We saw some good things after kind of a shaky start,” Tippeconnie said. “We talked about on the bus ride home that we have to get off to a better start. I don’t know if that’s something we have to control more, but our start (Thursday) is going to be really critical. Hopefully we get after it right away.”

Dickson will look to do that against a Springer squad that has already played three games. However, the Comets will have plenty of time to make adjustments as their next game isn’t until Friday, Dec. 4 at Wynnewood.

“We’re actually going to practice and scrimmage two or three days over Thanksgiving (break),” Tippeconnie said. “We have a game on the fourth, so we’re going to keep working to get better every day in practice, and in every scrimmage.”