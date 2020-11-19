Dickson girls basketball tallies season-opening win over Springer

Beau Bearden

DICKSON — It didn’t take long for the Dickson High School girls basketball team to take control Thursday night. The Lady Comets jumped out to a double-digit lead and never looked back in a 46-21 win over Springer.

“It was a good first game for us,” said Dickson head coach Terry Rogers. “We’re 4A and Springer is Class B. It’s one of those things that we’re supposed to be beating them. They really did some good things at times. We got a little lazy at times, but still. Give them credit because they did some good things that made us do some different looks.”

The Lady Cardinals proved that by bouncing back in the third quarter with nine points to inch within 34-15. That was as close as the game would get though as the Lady Comets picked up a season-opening win.

“I was proud of the effort that we gave,” said Springer head coach Caleb Fulton. “We struggled to execute sometimes, but our effort wasn’t an issue for the most part. They outplayed us. Credit to them.”

Dickson’s Chesleigh Apala led all scorers with 12 points, while Kayden Barton finished with 11 and Lacie Winchester and Payton Eubank chipped in six apiece.

“Chesleigh is one of the most athletic girls I’ve had in a long time,” Rogers said. “She gets a hand on every pass. She’s going to be a really good player. She did a really good job tonight.”

The Lady Comets led 10-0 before Springer was forced to call a timeout. They pushed that advantage to 14-0 before the Lady Cardinals scored their first basket with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

“Our strength is getting after it, playing hard, doing things right and getting in the passing lane,” Rogers said. “Our press caused them some problems early.”

But Dickson pulled the press with a comfortable advantage and went into halftime with a 26-6 lead that they never surrendered.

The Lady Comets (1-0) remain idle until 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 when they make a road trip to Wynnewood. Springer (1-3) is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Healdton.