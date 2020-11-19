Plainview football hits the road for Heritage Hall

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A schedule is full of long road trips, whether it be during the regular season or postseason. However, sometimes squads are fortunate enough to play close to home for most of the year.

That’s been the case for the Plainview High School football team for the past eight weeks, but that changes at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 with a long trek to Heritage Hall.

“We’ve had to travel all over the place during the last five to six years,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “We’ve been in different places, so I don’t think our kids will be too worried about it. We’ve gone to Heritage Hall before. And doing those trips to Cache and Pilot Point kind of get you prepared.”

And it also helps that Plainview is no stranger to the postseason, highlighted by a run to the Class 3A State Championship game in 2019. A number of those athletes have moved on, but that doesn’t mean the experience won’t pay dividends for the ones who are still on the team.

“It helps out from the standpoint that they know what to expect,” Price said. “And it helps out from a knowledge of what goes on and how to handle yourself and handle the bright lights of the situation.”

And that situation is a big one, as the winner Friday night advances to quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs. Heritage Hall didn’t play an opponent last week as its game against Little Axe was canceled.

The Chargers are still a dangerous team after finishing the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-0 in District 3A-1.

“They’re pretty balanced with what they do — running and throwing,” Price said. “They do a good job on defense and they have a lot of really talented kids. It’s going to be a tough opponent.

“They’ve been really good in the past,” Price continued. “They play in tough district. There is a lot of talent and tradition there with those guys.”